Just like the rest of the world, we cannot get enough of Meghan Markle or her A plus fashion sensibility, from her shiny blowout down to her perfectly elegant pointed-toe pumps. The royal-to-be is currently one of our favorite style inspirations, so we’ve been looking at her shoes for some ideas for our next formal event or wedding (royal or otherwise).

As befits a future member of the royal family, Markle’s style definitely runs on the conservative side like Duchess Kate’s does, though she puts her own modern spin on classic looks. One trend we noticed is her collection of pointed-toe pumps which are always sophisticated and ladylike but with a touch of stylish detailing like a chunky strap or bold color that keeps them from ever looking boring. A pair of pointed-toe pumps is a style essential: the shoe is made to elongate your legs and can be both dressed down with a pair of jeans or worn with gowns and suit separates, like you often see on Markle.

Taking our cues from some of the future duchess’ best style moments, we put together a list of shoes to give your feet the royal treatment too.

Meghan Markle’s Engagement Style: Her Best Fashion Moments on the Road to Becoming a Royal