Spring-summer wedding season is officially upon Us, and if you’re a bride- or groom-to-be still in need of flower inspiration, celeb designer Monique Lhuillier and online florist The Bouqs are here to help. The duo teamed up to create four thematic floral packages of pre-arranged bouquets, centerpieces, corsages and boutonnières that’ll cover the entire wedding party and reception.

Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Ashley Tisdale, Carrie Underwood and Savannah Guthrie are just a few of the stars who have worn one of the Filipino-American designer’s gorgeous wedding gowns on their big day, and her ethereal creations are also favorites of celebs like Blake Lively and Drew Barrymore on the red carpet. As it turns out, she had always dreamed of translating her soft, feminine aesthetic into florals, and The Bouqs offered her an opportunity to do just that.

“Whether I am designing a bridal gown using the perfect peony pink or finding inspiration for my next dinner party centerpiece, flowers are always front of mind. They are an integral part of my life,” Lhuillier said in a statement. “I have always wanted to have my own floral collection but it didn’t become a reality until we connected with The Bouqs Company. The sophistication of The Bouqs Co. design team, their attention to detail and the high-quality blooms meant that I had a partner I could trust to make my flower dreams come true.”

For the uninitiated, The Bouqs is an online floral retailer that delivers fresh flowers from eco-friendly, sustainable farms directly to your doorstep. And they are stepping into the wedding market for the first time with this collab.

“We are thrilled to partner with Monique Lhuillier to bring her essence of sophisticated luxury to life through beautifully designed floral arrangements that are high in style yet priced for all customers,” Bouqs founder and CEO John Tabis said in a press release.

Lhuillier has created a quartet of collections — Opulence, Sincere, Jardin and Embrace — each with its own distinct vibes. All four are available in three different size options ranging from 10 to 40 pieces depending on the needs of the event. Priced between $399 and $1,350, it is far more affordable (but no less beautiful) than your average wedding flowers. And, needless to say, it can all be ordered online.

Keep scrolling for a look at all the beautiful Monique Lhuillier x The Bouqs Company blooms!