Jessie J

The “Price Tag” singer buzzed off her locks for her 25th birthday to raise money for England’s 25th Annual Comic Relief fundraiser in March 2013. She first told Us Weekly about her plans to shave her head for charity in April 2012. “I can’t wait,” she revealed. “I want to raise money for cancer, and also, hair isn’t that important at the end of the day, so I don’t mind!”