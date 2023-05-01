Give Mom a break! Mother’s Day is May 14 and it’s the perfect opportunity to gift the nurturer in your life a self-care essential that will keep on giving long after the holiday is done. Even better, choose an item that’s beloved by a Hollywood matriarch!

Us rounded up the best options to please every passion. Whether your mom is a baker, a fitness buff or just a lover of sentimental jewelry, there’s an item sure to spark joy.

Does she take pride in her garden? Gift the gal with a green thumb an uber-chic watering can by Garden Glory. Mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian Barker is a fan of the stylish lifestyle brand.

If she’s the type who loves sipping rosé all day on the porch once the weather turns warm, she’ll no doubt love to receive a bottle of Naomi Watts’ favorite pink wine, Wolffer Estates’ Summer in a Bottle Cotes de Provence Rosé.

For mothers who take pride in their bling collection, why not bestow a bracelet with a sentimental touch, like one from Maya Brenner that spells Love? The jewelry line is beloved by many a luminary, including Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and, well, more!

Some moms spend a lot of time in the kitchen… and if you dream of visiting so you can taste her latest baked delights, look no further than Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful by Drew Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. It comes in several colors to add a touch of retro-chic décor to her counter.

Maybe she prefers to eat cookies rather than bake them. In that case, scoop up a box of the fanciest confection around, macarons from Laduree. Meghan Markle loves the French bakery so much, her famous friends hosted her shower there.

If the special lady in your life loves to have her friends over for poker night, scoop up some cards from Luxe Dominoes housed in a fun and fabulous lucite box. We love the neon pink, but there are 16 hot hues to choose from. You know who else loves the brand? Rihanna!

Scroll through to find the perfect gift for your BFF from birth!