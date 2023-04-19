Moved to tears! Mandy Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, got emotional while watching her 2002 film A Walk to Remember for the first time.

“Just finished Walk to Remember. Jesus. Haven’t cried like that since This Is Us,” the Dawes frontman, 37, wrote to his wife via text message. Moore, 39, shared a screenshot of the exchange via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 19.

The “Things Happen” musician continued: “It’s so sweet and so sad. You’re a baby!”

The Chasing Liberty actress — who played Jamie Sullivan in the coming-of-age film — simply replied: “Awwwwww … babe … sorry.” She captioned the screenshot: @Taylordawesgoldsmith just watched #awalktoremember for the first time. 😂”

Moore previously told Us Weekly that she’d “never pushed” Goldsmith — whom she wed in 2018 — to watch the romantic drama.

“Maybe one day … we’ll wait, and we’ll watch it with our kids or something,” she said in January.

The New Hampshire native added that she was surprised by the lasting power of the film, which is inspired by Nicholas Sparks’ 1999 novel of the same name.

“It’s crazy to me, the resonance that movie still has 20 years down the road,” she said, adding that she and her costar in the movie, Shane West, are still friendly.

“I love Shane. We’ll text every now and then,” she shared. “He was gonna come to our show in Nashville, but he was filming something out of town because that’s where he lives now. I love him.”

West, 44, for his part, had an opportunity to gush about the Saved! star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019.

“Not only was [A Walk to Remember] a wonderful experience in every way, but it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman. Mandy, you are an absolute gem,” the Once and Again alum said. Your smile is ridiculous — seriously, it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”

In addition to acting in beloved romantic movies and TV hits, Moore doesn’t miss an opportunity to express her love for her real-life husband. In August 2020, she sang Goldsmith’s praises as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

“I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms. Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent and my favorite person.”

The duo share sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 5 months. Moore shared an Instagram snap earlier this month of the “Crack the Case” singer serenading their youngest.

“Dad playing some Night Ride Home era @jonimitchell for Ozzie on a lazy Saturday afternoon,” she captioned the photo of the infant watching his dad play guitar.