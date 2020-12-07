Another surprisingly stylish red carpet! The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time took place on Sunday, December 6, and stars slayed in some seriously sexy looks. But there were five celebs in particular that stood out.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards shows have had to reimagine their usual formulas for red carpets, host’s monologues, speeches and so-forth in order to follow safety precautions. So in place of the traditional MTV Movie & TV Awards, this year’s special event celebrated all kinds of pop cultural touchstones from the ‘80s until now!

Throughout the 90-minute special, the biggest and best moments in TV and Movie history were honored. From Jason Segel and Kristen Bell’s heartbreaking breakup in Forgetting Sarah Marshall to Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as a Dynamic Duo in 50 First Dates, this unconventional awards show was a chance to reminisce.

But it wasn’t just the nostalgia that we loved. We also couldn’t take our eyes off the sexy fashion. Vanessa Hudgens hosted the affair, taking this opportunity as a chance to whip out her chicest looks. It was her red carpet ensemble that really did it for Us, though. With its simple silhouette, sleek fabric and standout accessories, the whole thing was a total knockout.

Lily Collins also went for something that was equal parts sophisticated and sexy. The Emily in Paris star donned a latex Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that hugged her figure. She combined this outfit with a sultry makeup look created by makeup artist Fiona Stiles using Lancôme products. “I wanted to create a very chic, sophisticated look for Lily for the MTV Awards,” Styles said. “Her Saint Laurent dress was very cool and edgy and I wanted to compliment that with a refined, elegant look.” So she gave her a smokey eye, killer brows and a mauve lip that’s just to die for.

Keep scrolling to see our five favorite looks from the MTV awards show.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)