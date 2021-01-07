Celebrity Styles Naomi Campbell, 50, Shows Off Her Flawless Sense of Style and Killer Abs in These Stunning Pics By Alexis Camarena January 7, 2021 Courtesy of Naomi Campbell/Instagram 10 3 / 10 All About the Legs Her legs are as toned as her abs! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News