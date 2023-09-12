Olivia Rodrigo is a true “Teenage Dream” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rodrigo, 20, was the talk of the night at the Tuesday, September 12, awards show. She looked spectacular in a sparkly gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a scoop neckline, a fitted bodice and an open back. She made the look even more posh with accessories including rings spelling out her newest album, GUTS. She also rocked diamond earrings and black nails.

For glam, Rodrigo stunned with makeup done by Nina Park. The celebrity glam pro used all NARS products on the popstar, including natural foundation, bright blush, glossy lips and a subtle highlight. For her eye look, Rodrigo rocked long lashes and delicate winged liner. To top it off, her brunette locks were parted down the middle and straightened.

Not only did Rodrigo steal our hearts on the red carpet, but she’s also set to perform during the awards show. Earlier this month, she released her sophomore album, GUTS, including 12 pop-punk songs.

Keep scrolling to see Rodrigo’s fabulous outfit from the VMAs: