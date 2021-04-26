Oscars The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Academy Awards By Gwen Flamberg April 26, 2021 Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 20 16 / 20 Chloe Zhao With braids and barely-there makeup. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News