Exclusive

Patricia Arquette Envies Daughter Harlow and Niece Coco’s Style: ‘They Have Way Better Fashion Than I Do’

By
Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe Awards Looks - 2015
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
4 / 5

2015

In a one-shoulder Cascada gown to accept her best supporting actress award for Boyhood.

Back to top