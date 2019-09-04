Hollywood is mourning the loss of a legend. Duchess Meghan and Rihanna were among the celebrities to pay tribute to fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh after he died on Tuesday, September 3, at age 74.

The news of Lindbergh’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post on his official page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74,” a caption alongside a black-and-white pic read. “He leaves a big void.”

Lindbergh — who played a big part in the rise of the supermodel in the early ’90s — is survived by his wife, Petra Lindberg (née Sedlaczek) and his four sons, Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon and Joseph. Peter also leaves behind seven grandchildren. (He was previously married to Astrid Lindbergh.)

The Duchess of Sussex released an emotional statement in honor of Peter on Wednesday, September 4, alongside a series of Instagram photos. In one sweet snap, the Suits alum, 38, can be seen hugging the film director.

“Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh,” the statement on the official Sussex page read. “His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.”

Meghan recently worked with Peter on the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited. The California native “personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover” of the issue, according to the Instagram caption. “There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

Peter was known for his work in major publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar and The New Yorker.

Vogue U.K.’s editor Edward Enninful shared a heartfelt tribute following news of Peter’s death. “His ability to see real beauty in people, and the world, was ceaseless, and will live on through the images he created,” Enninful, 47, wrote alongside photos on Instagram. “He will be missed by everyone who knew him, worked with him or loved his pictures.”

Scroll down to see more celebrity tributes to the beloved photographer.