Teresa Giudice, Sonja Morgan and More Housewives Are Auctioning Off Their Reunion Dresses to Help Fight COVID-19

 Courtesy of Black Dog Ad Agency
Tamra Judge, Orange County

A small black cocktail minidress from Zhivago. 

