You don’t need to sacrifice a great fashion moment on your next trip to the gym thanks to Victoria Beckham. The style icon’s second collection with Reebok officially launched on Wednesday, July 24.

Beckham’s first collection launched back in January featuring an array of neutral-colored unisex options perfect for wearing to that early morning fitness class and, well, real life! Beckham’s new collection is an extension of her last and it includes items inspired by her personal exercise regimen and passion for dance. The best part? Everything from her collection gives us a serious dose of ’90s nostalgia, especially those chunky sneakers.

The fall collection includes lots of cropped hoodies and matching sweats, chunky sneakers, two-piece athleisure sets and some really cool outerwear. The colors are a mix of neutrals (including lots of light pink) with the occasional pop of color. In short, there’s everything you need to go from a high-fashion street moment to a sweaty workout — and then straight back home to lounge around half-naked.

“I designed each piece to make the wearer feel confident in their style without compromising on high-performance features,” says Beckham in a press release . “Working out makes me feel strong and empowered and that ethos is reflected throughout the collection.”

Keeping scrolling for seven picks we love from Beckham’s collection.