Romero Britto and Orianne Collins Unveil 2 Exclusive Jewelry Lines

Celebrity pop artist Romero Britto launched two exclusive jewelry collections with fine jewelry designer Orianne Collins — and we’re here to tell you they are a can’t-miss.

The Miami-based artist has created pieces for everyone from Elton John to Leonardo DiCaprio. He’s also partnered with major companies such as Coca-Cola, Walt Disney, Carnival Cruise Line and more to create happiness-inducing artwork. And just last year, he dropped two notable collections with Collins, the founder of OC Jewelry, that are giving back.

The first, which was made with Swarovski crystals, is perfect for those who want something eye-catching and beautiful but are on a budget. Prices range from $100 for a pair of flower earrings to $330 for a butterfly pin.

But that’s not all! For the first time ever, the label’s offering a limited-time buy one, get one free promotion on its Britto by OC Swarovski line.

Then there’s the other fine jewelry line, which used other rare stones to create pieces that are sure to turn heads. However, the price points are naturally a bit steeper. For instance, there are head-turning silver rhodium-plated cufflinks for $1,500, or an 18-carat butterfly pin with topaz and diamonds for $11,500.

But it’s not just about the pretty pieces. Profits from the Britto by OC Swarovski line will go to two foundations, both of which were founded by Collins. 20 percent of sales will be split between the Never Give Up Foundation to help support spinal cord injury victims and the Little Dreams Foundation to help children pursue their dreams in talent, music or sports.

If you’re interested in shopping the collections, expect to get a very special personalized treat. Every time you purchase a piece of jewelry from the Romero Britto Collection, you get a unique painting from Britto. This is a big deal for many reasons, the major one being that celebs are obsessed with his work.

Keep scrolling for a look at four pieces to consider scooping up from the colorful Britto by OC Swarovski collection.

