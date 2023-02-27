Stunning at the SAGs! Jennifer Coolidge turned heads at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a formfitting black gown with a matching headband.

The White Lotus star, 61, hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on Sunday, February 26, rocking a floor-length, long-sleeve Saint Laurent dress that dipped at the chest to show off a hint of cleavage. Coolidge paired the frock with an eye-catching black hair accessory that showed off her voluminous, honey-colored locks, which were styled in waves with two pieces framing her face.

The Watcher actress — who won both the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series trophy for season 2 of White Lotus — was also dripping in diamonds, rocking a sparkling bracelet on each wrist and donning shimmering drop earrings. Coolidge completed the look with a full beauty beat that focused on her eyes, which were enhanced with full lashes and liner.

Earlier this month, Coolidge won a Golden Globe for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the critically-acclaimed series and accepted her win with an emotional speech that included a light-hearted dig at series creator and director Mike White.

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person. But what happened was, you know, they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever,” the American Pie actress began, explaining that she felt as though her dreams got smaller with age. “I just want to say: Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning, even if this is the end, because you did kill me off. “But it doesn’t matter because even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that.”

“I mean it, I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me,” before concluding her speech with one last quip about White’s creative decision to kill off Tanya. “You make people want to live longer, and I didn’t … Mike, I love you,” she said.

Months prior to her first Golden Globe win, the Best in Show actress also earned her first-ever Emmy for the role.

Coolidge accepted the golden statue at the September 2022 ceremony with her trademark comedic chops and tell-it-like-it-is personality.

“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight — right before the show — and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking. I’m not kidding,” she told the audience, while calling her win a “once-in-a-lifetime-experience.” She added: “This is thrilling!”