Now that’s how you make a statement! Michelle Yeoh brought her style A-game to the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26 — and there’s no denying her gown was worthy of a double take.

The 60-year-old actress took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her part as Evelyn in the sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once — and her ensemble deserved an award in its own right.

The Malaysia native looked to the high-fashion runway for this year’s awards show, which took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Yeoh wore a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown from the luxury label’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection, styled by Jordan Johnson Chung.

The figure-flattering gown is undeniably one of a kind, featuring yellow sequined fringe down the front. Chung accessorized the memorable number with pointed black Christin Louboutin heels, a black watch, and dangling earrings.

Unsurprisingly, the unique design is drawing mixed reactions on social media. While it’s received praise from fashion aficionados, critics have made some critical yet arguably comical observations about the dress’s fringe details.

“She looks stunning, but the dress it’s giving my hamsters cage vibes,” writes one Instagram user, while another compared it to “packing filler.” A third compared it to pasta, posing the query: “Are those French fries or rotini?”

But despite the critics, it’s no secret that Yeoh is one to watch, both on-screen and on the red carpet. This awards season, she’s also worn Valentino, Carolina Herrera, and Christian Dior this awards season, solidifying her status as a haute couture connoisseur.

One of her favorite trends of the season? Sequins. For the 80th annual Golden Globes, the actress wore a strapless sequined Armani Privé gown. Similar to her SAG Awards gown, she pulled it straight from the couture runway, first seen as part of the label’s Fall 2022 collection.

Keep scrolling for photos of Yeoh at the SAG Awards.