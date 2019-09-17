Celeb-loved boutique fashion brand Scoop closed all of its 16 NYC locations in 2016, but now, Walmart is bringing it back as a private label — and the pieces are the trendy additions your closet’s been missing.

What this means for Walmart customers is that you’ll be able to shop the label exclusively at Walmart.com and in stores early next year. If you’re new to the fashionista-approved brand, the New York City boutique was beloved by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more! It closed its doors due to rising rent prices after serving stylish shoppers for 20 years!

Scoop was labeled the “ultimate closet” for fashion enthusiasts and Walmart will continue to embody that mission. As of now, there are already over 100 pieces available to purchase, including tons of dresses, jeans, handbags, shoes, tops, coats and more!

Inclusivity is one of the biggest priorities for the brand, with a size range of 0 to 20 and XS to XXXL. The pieces are also super affordable, especially as compared to its former life as a high-end shopping destination. Now, prices range from $15-$65!

Keep in mind that the label is basically a one stop shop for all of your essentials — especially trendy items you want to score for less than its designer counterpart. For example, you can score a faux leopard print coat for $65, luxe-looking bags for under $20 and Meghan Markle-esque maxi dresses for under $40!

Keep scrolling for nine trendy pieces to covet from the collection.