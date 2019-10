Aaron Carter

Adding on to his already outrageous Medusa face tattoo, the “I’m All About You” singer posted a video to his Instagram feed on October 5, 2019, sharing the new ink he added to his neck. Instead of falling just underneath the gigantic original tat, he added to the other side of his neck as well for a full wrap-around effect. Fresh from the tattoo parlor with the plastic wrap still overtop, Carter didn’t reveal the design.