Inspired by Her Kidney Transplant

The songstress revealed a numerical design she got inked on her upper arm after her kidney transplant in the “Rare” music video, which dropped on January 10, 2020. She told Capital FM in December of 2019 that she got matching tattoos with Raisa to commemorate the experience. “I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant and I did that with the girl who gave me the kidney.”