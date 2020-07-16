Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas — and her pregnancy style is off the charts.

Back in February Us confirmed that the 24-year-old was pregnant, with a source later revealing that she’s “due in the middle of summer.” It’ll be any day now that we get to celebrate and welcome the little one. But until then, we’re taking a look back to admire her bump style.

Though the Game of Thrones star hasn’t been out much due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when she does make a public appearance, she looks nothing short of extraordinary. Towards the beginning of her pregnancy, she seemed to favor more casual looks. For instance, when the couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on March 1, she donned a pair of denim overalls with a gray hoodie underneath

However, in the recent warmer months she’s been turning to little white dresses to keep cool and look chic. On July 2, she walked her dog wearing an airy number with gray bike shorts underneath and Kenzo slippers. And on July 13, she met some friends for lunch in L.A. rocking a puff-sleeve minidress with sandals.

And of course, she topped both these ensembles off with a protective face mask. Because there’s nothing more fashionable than health and safety.

To take a look at all her best maternity looks, keep scrolling.

