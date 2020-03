Jennifer Carpenter

On March 30, 2020, NYC-based celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg helped Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter color her hair at home via FaceTime. She captioned a photo of the DIY moment, “Who knew covering ‘silvers’ could be so much fun! Thank you Jacob (AKA coach) for being so patient! And we have #silvers ladies… not greys 😉 gotta remember to pay myself! Haha.”