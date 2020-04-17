Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star created his very own T-shirts to support After School All Stars foundation, which helps provide food for families that depend on schools being open to feed their kids. The merch features an image of Shwartzenegger hugging his donkey and a miniature pony, with “Don’t be an ass, stay inside,” printed overtop in bold font.

