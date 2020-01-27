The 2020 Sundance Film Festival has officially arrived, and with it — via A-listers Taylor Swift, Alison Brie and more — our hottest winter wardrobe inspo.

Celebs Rocking Winter Coats Are Here With Your Cold-Weather Outfit Inspiration

Taking place in Park City, Utah, from January 23 to February 2, it’s no surprise A-listers coat game is quite strong. And by quite we mean seriously strong. Favorites include Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ gorgeous gray tweed she wore over an elegant black frock, Sienna Miller’s brown shearling she gamely paired with snow boots and Rachel Brosnahan’s simple yet stunning long black piece.

Some unexpected trends have bubbled up too. For instance, corduroy is making a comeback. Zazie Beetz stepped out on January 25 in a corduroy coat, while Olivia Munn wore wide-leg corduroy pants to the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative awards dinner that same day. And Elisabeth Moss went big in a full merlot-hued corduroy suit that screamed business chic.

One of our absolute festival favorites Swift’s entirely tweed outfit she wore to the Miss Americana premiere on January 23, complete with a jumpsuit, coat and even pointy toed pumps all made from the same black, white and beige material.

Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity style at the Sundance festival this season.