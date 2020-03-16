Get ready to show off your feet because the shoe collaboration of your dreams has released its second collection, and it’s cuter than ever. Sneaker company Superga and clothing and accessory brand LoveShackFancy have come together once again to release their second collection filled with romantic, floral prints and ribbon laces featured on classic and platform sneakers as well as woven espadrilles, with prices ranging from $65-$139. (Certain prints are even available in toddler and kids sizes, so you can match with your little one.)

Celebs including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner have all been spotted in the fashion-forward Superga sneakers and Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts, Sofia Vergara, Shay Mitchell and Gwyneth Paltrow have donned LoveShackFancy’s girly designs, so the sneakers are bound to be an It-girl staple this spring and summer.

The reason behind the various styles? “I’m usually always in a heel, so I wanted to create a platform. Espadrilles are my forever summer shoe, so we created one for Superga too,” LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen told Stylish.

“We also continued the mother and daughter shoes because creating collections for generations of women is at the heart of the LoveShackFancy brand,” she added.

The versatility of the shoes ensures there is a style and print for everyone, but Cohen’s favorite part about the footwear collab are the unique details on every pair.

“I love the cute and colorful beading and each lace is actually interchangeable — from the pretty organza floral ties to the cool-girl ankle strap,” the designer said.

“I like to think that our collection with Superga gives you happy feet. You slip them on, look down and it’s like the most delicious candy on your feet — and then of course you just want more and more,” Cohen explained.

Whether you’re hanging out at the beach, running errands or heading out in a party dress, a pair of shoes from the Superga x LoveShackFancy collab will complete your ensemble.

“They take you from day to night and maybe even morning again. …They’re made for our tomboy-girl, surfers on the West Coast and our European party girls in Ibiza,” she noted.

