“Paris is just so chic and sexy,” Taraji P. Henson tells Us Weekly exclusively, as makeup artist Sheika Daley works her magic on the star for the Lancôme x Louvre gala on Tuesday, September 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

Henson is just one of many luminaries headed to the luxe event, joining the brand’s ambassadors including Amanda Seyfried, Penelope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, Isabella Rossellini, Aya Nakamura, Chiara Ferragni and He Cong as well as celebrities Justine Skye, Sabrina Carpenter, Kelly Rowland, Wednesday star Joy Sunday, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Gavin Casalegno and Gossip Girl alums Ed Westwick and Kelly Rutherford, just to name a few.

Of course, a look as glamorous as the evening celebrating the collaboration between the famed French beauty brand and the world class museum was in order. With glasses of champagne and music playing “to help take the stress away,” Daley says, the makeup pro prepped the Hidden Figures actress’ skin with a Lancôme Absolue Regenerating Brightening Cream Mask followed by a a facial massage with a few drops of Genifique Serum from the Lancome x Louvre collection. “Proper hydration ensures that the makeup will last all night,” advises the pro. “When the skin isn’t hydrated it tends to absorb foundation causing it to fade in intensity.”

The duo chose pumped up neutral smokey eyes and a glossy rosewood pout to go with Henson’s custom flowy electric-blue LaQuan Smith gown. Since the dress was “bright and vivid,” it’s good to go “with something more subdued on the face,” the pro explains. For Henson, that meant shades from Lancôme’s Hypnose Eye Shadow Palettes in Smokey Chic and French Nude for eyes and the neutral Lancôme x Louvre L’Absolu Rouge in 274 French Tea lipstick with a pop of L’Absolu Rosy Plump lip gloss on top.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll through to see the actress getting ready!