The Bear cast has us saying “Yes, chef!” on the 2024 Emmys carpet.

Molly Gordon, who plays Claire, rocked the red carpet in a stunning black gown at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15. Her costar Liza Colón-Zayas also made a statement in a custom green dress by Christian Siriano while posing for photos with husband David Zayas, who made a cameo in the third season.

The Bear leads the pack this year with a total of 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, for its acclaimed second season, which premiered in June 2023. That surpasses the 22-nomination Emmy record held by 30 Rock since 2009. (The all-time series record of 32 nominations is held by HBO’s Game of Thrones.) Liza earned her first win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday while Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also received trophies for their performances.

In addition to the ensemble nominations, Ayo Edebiri is up for Lead Comedy Actor and Actress while Lionel Boyce was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy. Christopher Storer and Ramy Youssef are up for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for their respective episodes, “Fishes” and “Honeydew.”

Last week, Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first Emmy for Best Guest Actress for her role as matriarch Donna Berzatto on the hit FX series, during the Creative Arts Emmys held on September 7 and 8.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world. I’ve been an actor since I was 19. I’m 65. I sold yogurt that makes you shit for seven years, and I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level, depth, and complexity and intelligence,” Curtis shared backstage of the ceremony. “It’s just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities, so I’m humble and incredibly grateful.”

Keep scrolling to see all of The Bear cast’s best Emmys red carpet looks: