What’s better than a red carpet? A red carpet filled with gorgeous hair transformations. From dramatic colors to edgy cuts and Rapunzel-like extensions, Hollywood’s biggest names have used the Emmys as an excuse to switch up their looks.

Through the years, we’ve seen it all — both shocking and inspiring. At the 2021 ceremony, Mandy Moore surprised Us by debuting bangs — thanks to her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher. The This Is Us star looked radiant with the hairdo, which was finalized with a voluminous ponytail. The fresh chop perfectly shaped her face, making her jawline look as striking as ever. Moore complemented the style with a bold red look and a stunning Carolina Herrera red dress.

The 2019 carpet was a big moment for hair debuts. Emilia Clarke graced the event with long golden-brown hair extensions. The Game of Thrones alum revealed via Instagram that her inspiration was Jennifer Lopez’s signature ‘do. “@Jlo just as a heads up you have inspired this year’s lewk,” Clarke captioned an Instagram carousel at the time.

Of course, we have to mention Zendaya‘s fiery makeover. The Euphoria star ditched her honey-colored locks for red ones — and we’re still not over it.

The actress had her crimson mane styled in big retro curls, which was inspired by Poison Ivy. (The bouncy aesthetic was brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen‘s use of a curling iron and a paddle brush.) The Malcolm & Marie actress paired the memorable crown with a sexy corset dress from Vera Wang.

Also in 2019, Maisie Williams stirred fans into a frenzy when she arrived at the Emmys with an edgy bob. Just days before, the Pistol star was seen with light pink hair at London Fashion Week, making her brunette cut quite a moment. The style featured shaggy bangs and blunt ends. She paired the ‘do with an asymmetrical rhinestone black dress by JW Anderson.

Williams’ hairstylist, Ryan Richman, explained via Instagram Stories at the time that he wanted to “take Maisie in a more mature direction as she is exploring new roles now that Game of Thrones has come to an end.” He added: “The first step was changing her hair color from pink to a natural brunette.”

