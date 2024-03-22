Your account
The Hottest Celebrity Makeovers Us Can’t Get Enough Of: Beyonce, America Ferrera, Megan Fox, More

By and
Makeovers Us Cant Get Enough Of Beyonce America Ferrera More 309 311
19
Beyonce, America Ferrera, Megan Fox. Getty Images (4)

From style revolutions to slim downs and fresh cuts, celebs have been making some big changes.

Beyoncé shocked Us when she traded in her signature golden mane for platinum blonde locks earlier this year. She showed off her new ‘do at the 2024 Grammys, while rocking a Stetson cowgirl hat and Louis Vuitton ensemble. The transformation also kicked off her country music era. She announced Act II: Cowboy Carter in February 2024 that saw her don the icy ‘do on the cover.

America Ferrera, meanwhile, appears to be taking more fashion risks, trading in her understated wardrobe for more eye-catching pieces. At the 2024 Oscars, she stunned in a pink chainmail Versace number that perfectly sculpted her curves. She paired the look with a wavy bob and diamond necklace.

Megan Fox is a style and beauty chameleon as of late. She’s rocked a number of different hair colors, including black, auburn, cherry red, and most recently, bubblegum pink.

Keep scrolling to see celebrity makeovers that have Us talking:

