Skincare obsessed! Shay Mitchell revealed her 58-step beauty routine as part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series and fans have a lot to say about the 34-year-old’s intense masking rituals.

Right off the bat, the actress told viewers that they could expect to see “quite a few masks” featured in the video. “The reason why I like them is because they are very hydrating,” she explained, adding that she also loves “the drama of it.”

Mitchell started with undereye gels, specifically the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels with Extensin and Peptides ($36). After that, she applied the Patchology Lip Renewal FlashPatch 5-Minute Hydrogels ($15) straight onto her pout.

But wait, that’s not all! The Pretty Little Liars alum then applied a forehead mask, which she uses because she makes “a lot of expressions with her face.” And on top of that, she pressed on a full face mask from 111 Skin.

As the final step in Mitchell’s masking routine, she used Booby Tape 24K Gold Breast Masks ($35), which she applied off-camera for obvious reasons. “Your boobs need love too, you know?” reasoned the TV star. “Especially if you’re going to an event and you have a low-cut dress.”

For context, this probably isn’t Mitchell’s everyday routine because she told viewers that she only goes “full out” with her skincare when she has the time. And let’s face it: this new mom and brand founder of BÉIS and Onda Tequila Seltzer probably doesn’t have a ton of that.

Naturally, viewers have a lot to say about Mitchell’s intensive masking. “Nothing could have prepared me for the amount of masks she was gonna use,” one person commented. Another said, “I’ve never laughed so hard during one of these. That whole mask thing is extreme.”

Others are in full support of her love of masks. “Well, in her defense, her skin does look amazing,” said a fan. Another wrote: “Some of you are laughing but clearly what she’s doing works.”

Of course, the You star’s everyday routine includes a ton more products, including, but certainly not limited to, popular formulations from La Mer, iS Clinical, Fenty Beauty, and Laura Mercier. Press play on the video above for her complete routine.

And if you’re feeling inspired to mask, keep scrolling to shop the formulas mentioned in Mitchell’s beauty breakdown.