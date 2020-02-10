Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t need another man to make her whole! The actress, 31, stunned at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 9, wearing a plunging purple Vera Wang gown and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ahead of the show, she shared via her Instagram Stories that she decided to cut her hair right before the carpet. “When ur trying to grow our ur hair but the dress would look better wither shorter hair,” the actress wrote.

Her dress was also included a halter neck tie that Hudgens threw behind her, creating art while posing at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The Princess Switch star has been busy working on multiple projects, which have kept her busy amid her split from Austin Butler. Us Weekly broke the news exclusively last month that after nine years together, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 28, and the High School Musical alum had decided to separate.

“I mean, the things that I miss most are the people I love,” she admitted on Live! With Kelly and Ryan three days after Us broke the news, opening up about what it’s like to travel for work. She recently wrapped filming Netflix’s The Princess Switch sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which filmed in Edinburgh, Scotland.

While still single, Hudgens has been spending time with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.

“Kyle is known to be a player and is really smooth with girls,” a source exclusively told Us recently. “It’s been fun and distracting for Vanessa to talk to, flirt with and get attention from a new guy.”

Regardless, the singer has never looked happier. Scroll through the gallery below for more photos from the Oscars afterparty.