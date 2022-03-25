See What the Stars Wore to Vanity Fair’s Future of Hollywood Party

Dressed to impress! Stars brought out all the stops for Vanity Fair’s Future of Hollywood Party on Thursday, March 24. From gorgeous glam to even better fashion, the red carpet had no shortage of jaw-dropping looks.

And if the kick-off soirée is any indication of what to expect on Sunday at the Oscars, it’s a safe bet that the style is going to be totally off the charts. Because from Ashley Benson’s metallic Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit to Sara Sampaio’s glossy red mini dress, the red carpet was on fire.

One of the best dressed of the evening was hands-down Amanda Seyfried. The 36-year-old actress, who was co-hosting the evening’s festivities alongside Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, stepped on the scene in a gorgeous Elie Saab velvet mini dress with mesh detailing.

The star, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, accessorized the ensemble with plain black pumps. While the whole looks was pretty monochromatic, The Dropout star did throw in a pop of color with her vibrant orange manicure.

Seyfried wasn’t the only star to arrive in an LBD. Jenna Dewan stepped on the scene in a similar, sexy number designed by David Koma. The midi-length dress featured an uber-high slit and mesh panelling along the entire torso. The 41-year-old dancer even color-coordinated with fiancé Steve Kazee, as the two turned the evening into a date night.

While a little black dress is always a do in our book, some of the stars opted for lighter hues. Take Kate Beckinsale, for example. The actress stepped on the scene in a taupe and gold Georges Chakra gown with ruffle detailing. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek ponytail and her glam was kept natural and glowy.

“Thank you @vanityfair🍬🍬,” the Underworld star captioned an Instagram post of her look following the event. It didn’t take long before Beckinsale’s followers took the comments section by storm to obsess over her outfit. “Always looking stunning and beautiful,” one user wrote, while another said, “Wow…two words: simply amazing.” Someone else chimed in: “Love this and you look stunning!”

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from Vanity Fair’s Future of Hollywood Party, keep scrolling. From Susan Kelechi Watson to Winnie Harlow, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on who wore what to the big event, ahead!