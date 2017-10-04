Celebs were out and about this week — from Emily Ratajkowski watching people get tattoos, to Eva Longoria enjoying a girl's night out, to Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys taking a romantic stroll together! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!



— DNCE put on a stellar performance at a private cocktail party and reception to celebrate the new Westfield Century City.

— Whitney Port was all smiles as she attended La Mer's launch of their new Skincolor de la Mer collection in Beverly Hills.



— Lala Anthony showed her support for the victims of Hurricane Maria by partnering with Lyft for their Round-Up and Donate program in L.A.

— Melissa Joan Hart sipped a glass of Bonterra Chardonnay at the Sip for the Sea gala at the Central Park Zoo in NYC.

— Eva Longoria ate dinner with three girlfriends at The Highlight Room’s grill on top of DREAM in Hollywood.

Castro

— Fashion designer Nikki Lund and Janice Dickinson caught up at Nikki’s birthday bash and celebrated the launch of burlesque dinner show Nuit Blanche with dessert by Helena Wirth Cakes at the Carondelet House in L.A.

— Jordyn Woods deejayed the Riley Rose preview party to celebrate the grand opening of their first-ever brick and mortar store in the Glendale Galleria.

— Hilary Duff wore an n:PHILANTHROPY tee while out and about on a juice run in West Hollywood.

— Kourtney Kardashian attended 1OAK's takeover of L'Arc nightclub with Revolve and Perrier Jouet to celebrate Richie Akiva's birthday and Paris Fashion Week.

— Emily Ratajkowski watched tattoo artist Carin Silver draw tattoos on several partygoers during Paris Fashion Week’s Grey Goose sponsored party at Chez Away.



— Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys walked hand-in-hand into the New York City Ballet 2017 Fall Fashion Gala David at the H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center Plaza.

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye

— Bria Vinaite celebrated the grand opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and Legasea at Moxy Times Square while having cocktails with friends.

— Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany celebrated her 32nd Birthday at The Lure Group's Seaport Food Lab alongside boyfriend and Downton Abbey star Tom Cullen where he surprised her with a "WTF" Red Velvet Waffle Cake from Clinton Hall.

— Matt Bomer celebrated Modern Luxury Angeleno magazine at Belvedere at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

— Cynthia Bailey and Sushi Roxx owner Jason Apfelbaum were all smiles after a dance-filled dinner at Sushi Roxx in NYC.



— Odette Annable and Erin Cummings teamed up to light the spire pink at The Americana at Brand to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society in L.A.

— Serayah enjoyed a late dinner at sbe's Katsuya Hollywood with friends.

— Kaitlynn Carter attended a beauty brunch at the Hills Penthouse in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of 100% Pure's new organic skincare line and matte lipsticks.

Under Armour

— Under Armour celebrated world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s 'Unlike Any' story at Beauty & Essex in L.A. and unveiled her campaign film, which celebrates athletes who have shattered expectations, challenged the status quo and risen above gender comparisons.



— Sara Bareilles ordered a salad and stopped to talk to fans at Souk & Sandwich in NYC.

