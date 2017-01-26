Kerry Washington in Park City, Utah Credit: Michael Jacobson

—Kerry Washington signed the wall at The Vulture Sundance Spot at Rock & Reilly’s in during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

—Usher gave a surprise performance for Adam Braun, founder of Pencils of Promise, while guests sipped Chivas Regal Ultis at a party in West Hollywood.

—Brittany Snow and Analeigh Tipton attended the Rand Luxury Lounge’s reception for Mosaic at Sundance in Park City.

—Dree Hemingway sipped a Vida Tequila Cocktail with her costars at the L.A. Times after party in Park City.

—Joshua Jackson attended WGN America’s Underground Season 2 Party, where he celebrated with executive producer John Legend, Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Park City.

—Minnie Mouse and Catt Sadler attended a chic soiree in advance of National Polka Dot Day to celebrate Gray Malin's new "The Red Carpet” series at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood.

—Bella Thorne rocked a pair of sparkly light-up POP Shoes while out in L.A.

—Harley Quinn Smith enjoyed a few quick dance moves while attending AT&T at the Lift’s Cinema after party in Park City, Utah.

—Vanessa Hudgens wore a PrettyLittleThing blush crushed velvet suit while out on a dinner date with her sister in L.A.

—Alessandra Ambrosio attended an intimate dinner to celebrate the collaboration between Forward by Elyse Walker and ThePerfext at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

—Khalid performed his hit single, “Location,” in front of an adoring crowd at SOB’s in NYC.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

—John Mayer, Sarah Silverman and Jeff Ross judged night three of the four-episode series Comedy Central’s Roast Battle II (airing on Saturday, January 28) at the House of Blues Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

—Ansel Elgort dined with friends at Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

—New Orleans businesswoman and activist Earline Torres attended the Inauguration of Donald Trump — and was seated next to the now-president’s table at a pre-inauguration party at Union Station — in Washington D.C.

—RHONY's Dorinda Medley and boyfriend John Mahdessian enjoyed a date night at Royal 35 Steakhouse in NYC.

—Gretchen Christine Rossi hosted the Choices Recovery Media Center for Shriners For Children Medical Center at Debbie Durkin’s 10th Annual EcoLuxe Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

—Kevin Spacey and Nicholas Hoult celebrated the premieres of Band Aid and Rebel In The Rye at PepsiCo's Creators League Studio in Park City.

—Keanu Reeves and Parker Posey attended ChefDance presented by GiftedTaste and enjoyed a four-course meal designed by Chef Brian Malarkey in Park City.

—Lily Collins was seen getting out of her Acura MDX at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

—Becca Tilley rehydrated with Core Hydration’s “Thirst-Aid” kits and relaxed with Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott at The Wellness Lounge in Park City.

—Woody Harrelson sang along to a performance by Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir at the Amazon Studios event celebrating Long Strange Trip in Park City.

—John Travolta hosted the Living Legends of Aviation Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

