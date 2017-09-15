John Filo/CBS

It’s almost time for the biggest night in television! The 69th annual Emmy Awards will air live on from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

The annual award show will be on CBS and available to stream on CBS All Access.

Master of ceremonies Stephen Colbert could make history as the first person to win multiple awards while hosting. The Late Show and his Showtime election-night special earned him a combined six nominations at this year’s ceremony.



The Golden Statues will be presented by Limited Series Actress nominees Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Comedy Actress nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, Comedy Actor Anthony Anderson and previous Emmy Award winners Oprah Winfrey, Debra Messing and Alec Baldwin, who is also nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony.

Other presenters include Jessica Biel, Lea Michele, Rashida Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Allison Janney and Anna Faris.



Saturday Night Live and Westworld lead the pack with 22 nominations each. Other heavily nominated series include This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things.

This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown is expected to make history as the first black winner of the Drama Actor award in 19 years. Brown will face off against his costar Milo Ventimiglia as well as Westworld’s Anthony Hopkins, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, The Americans’ Matthew Rhys, Ray Donovan’s Liev Schreiber and House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey.

Stay updated with Us Weekly all night long on Sunday for complete coverage of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

