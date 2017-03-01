A new group of fleet-footed celebrities is ready to make America fall for them! Dancing With the Stars' season 24 cast list was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1, and it includes Bachelor Nick Viall, gymnast Simone Biles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Girardi. Watch the announcement in the clip above!



Some of the season's biggest names indeed come from reality TV. Viall, who is currently on the hunt for love on The Bachelor's season 21, is teaming with two-time winner Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed son Shai in January with fiancé and fellow DWTS dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (Murgatroyd sat out season 23 due to the pregnancy.) RHOBH's Girardi, who also goes by the stage name Erika Jayne, is dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

The sports world will be well represented this season, including Rio Olympics hero Biles (with Sasha Farber), figure skater Nancy Kerrigan (with Artem Chigvintsev), retired baseball player David Ross (with Lindsay Arnold), NFL wide receiver Rashad Jennings (with Emma Slater) and bull rider Bonner Bolton (with Sharna Burgess).

Also competing for the mirrorball this spring are 1970s TV mainstay Charo (with Keo Motsepe), Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan (with Witney Carson), Glee's Heather Morris (with Maksim Chmerkovskiy), The A-Team's Mr. T (with Kym Herjavec) and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei (with Valentin Chmerkovskiy).



The reigning champ is Biles' 2016 Olympic gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who paired with Val to triumph over race car driver James Hinchcliffe for the season 23 title. Last season's judges — Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — are all returning.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

