Billboard Music Awards 2017: How to Watch the Show

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Get your dancing shoes on! The Billboard Music Awards are set to air live from the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Ahead of the big red carpet arrivals, Us Weekly rounded up everything there is to know.

Who is hosting?

Ludacris will host the show for the fourth time in a row with newcomer Vanessa Hudgens. The actress and singer will replace last year's cohost, Ciara, and took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new role.



I'm so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris! The party starts LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. #BBMAs A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 12, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Who is presenting?

While the full list of presenters has yet to be revealed, USA Today reported that Prince Michael Jackson, Kevin Hart, Olivia Munn, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Duhamel are among the group.



Who is performing?

The ceremony will feature performances by everyone from Drake to Celine Dion, including Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Miley Cyrus. Cyrus will be making her return to the stage for the worldwide television debut of her new single, "Malibu," and announced the news on her Instagram.



#Malibu x #BBMAs 🌊 TV debut performance at the @BBMAs May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC!!! #1daytillMalibu A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 10, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

What time does it start?

The official pre-show of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be live streamed on the Billboard Music Awards Twitter page beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Of course, follow along with Us Weekly for up-to-date coverage throughout the night.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!