It's a big night for the city of stars! All eyes are on La La Land heading into the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, and Us Weekly is following the action in our live blog. Refresh this post throughout the 2017 Oscars ceremony for all of the winners, plus highlights, videos and social media reactions!

The telecast, hosted for the first time by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The esteemed group of presenters include Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Rogen, Dwayne Johnson and David Oyelowo.

The event will include live song performances from Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting, who are all in the mix for best original song.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images; ABC/Jeff Lipsky; Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The big film of the night is La La Land, which led the way with 14 nominations, including best picture, best director (Damien Chazelle), best actor (Ryan Gosling) and best actress (Emma Stone). Also vying for best picture are Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Perhaps the most hotly contested category of the night is best actor. Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) had long been seen as the runaway front-runner for the prize, picking up many of the critics groups' awards throughout the season. But Denzel Washington (Fences) has come on strong as of late, nabbing best actor at the Golden Globes last month.

This story will be updated frequently throughout the ceremony with all the winners and big moments. The 2017 Oscars airs live on ABC Sunday, February 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

