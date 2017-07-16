Merie Weismiller Wallace/Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox

As if we could forget the '90s! It was a time of girl power, grunge, yo’ mama jokes and Trapper Keepers. Us Weekly has rounded up our personal favorite movies from the end-of-the-century, so break out your VCR and pop in a VHS. It’s time for our top 10 favorite 1990s movies. And don’t forget: Be kind, and rewind.

Home Alone (1990)



“A family comedy … without the family,” says the trailer of this Christmas comedy produced by John Hughes and starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. This family flick will bring you right back to the 90s, and if one isn’t enough for you, check out the four sequels that turned this film into a successful franchise.

Pretty Woman (1990)

From Hollywood Boulevard to Rodeo Drive, we see Julia Roberts’ character trade in her short blonde wig on the street corner for a wide-brimmed hat at a polo match. Her one night with Richard Gere turned into a romance we’ll never forget. After all, “it must have been love.”



Jurassic Park (1993)



Steven Spielberg directed this sci-fi thriller about an attempt to open a pre-historic theme park. The film went down in history for its visual effects and computer-generated imagery. It grossed more than $914 million worldwide, becoming the most lucrative film released up to that time, and spawned three sequels.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The late Robin Williams made us laugh, cry and dance along with him as he dressed up as his children’s female housekeeper in this family flick. The film took the heavy subject of divorce and its effect on families and turned it into a heartwarming story with many lessons to be learned. And fun fact: It’s the highest grossing cross-dressing film of all time!

Forrest Gump (1994)

Run, Forrest, run! This comedic drama, starring Tom Hanks in the title role, tells the life story of a childlike yet lovable man. The film took home six Oscars in 1995, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

This Quentin Tarantino black comedy stars John Travolta and Uma Thurman. It follows Los Angeles mobsters in four highly stylized stories of crime and redemption.

Toy Story (1995)

“To infinity and beyond!” Every kid’s dreams come true as a story of toys that come to life is told through the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. The animated family film had a huge impact on the movie industry as it was the first feature-length computer-animated film.

Clueless (1995)



Like, whatever! Alicia Silverstone plays Cher Horowitz, a rich, popular student at Beverly Hills High in this coming-of-age comedy. Actors Stacey Dash and the late Brittany Murphy round out her crew and help Cher make all the important decisions she faces — like who should date the skateboarders in baggy jeans and which choker to wear to the high school dance.

Titanic (1997)



“Near, far … wherever you are” — you won’t forget this epic romantic tragedy. Titanic is the fifth highest grossing film of all time, earning more than $2 billion worldwide. #JackandRoseForever!

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Dude abides in the Coen Brother‘s comedy cult classic The Big Lebowski. The film stars an ensemble cast of Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

