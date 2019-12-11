



Not your average massage! Flavia Lanini is the woman (and the magical hands) behind the lymphatic drainage massages you’ve seen all over your Instagram feed.

Lanini has been mastering her technique for 17 years and has worked with It-girls including Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Kendall and Kris Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Cassie, Dua Lipa, Busy Philipps, Nina Dobrev, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emmy Rossum, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Candice Swaneopoel, Martha Hunt, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio and Morgan Stewart to name a few.

While Lanini has become known as the go-to lymphatic drainage masseuse in West Hollywood and NYC with her Massage Effect treatments, the Brazilian massage therapist offers a multitude of other services as well to get help you feel your best from head-to-toe.

Her top requests remain the same though: “My clients normally come in asking for lymphatic drainage massages, which is a combination of deeper strokes to release the tissue, increase the metabolism and promote a contouring effect while also promoting relaxation,” Lanini tells Us.

“Another sought-after treatment is the Detox Effect where you receive a lymphatic drainage massage first and afterwards, a natural sea mud and clay wrap is applied to your body. Once that is done, you sit in an infrared sauna for 15 to 20 minutes and then shower. It helps purify, firm and tone your skin,” she says.

Once you’ve booked a coveted appointment at Lanini’s Beauty Institute (she only sees five to six clients a day), she recommends eating a lot before receiving either service, but keeping your choices clean: “Have something light like a salad, chicken or fish and avoid alcohol.”

Next, you can expect to sit back and relax as Lanini massages your body with a caffeine-infused lotion from Brazil used to help speed up circulation and prevent cellulite.

“I take my client’s personal needs into account when they come in. The massage is almost the same for everyone, but some people are looking for more of a focus on the belly or the arms,” she dishes.

“I think it has become so popular because there isn’t a massage like it anywhere else. My technique is all about applying a little more pressure in order to remove the toxins inside. I don’t use a lot of my fingers and instead, I use more of my hands and I move everything in an upward motion.”

One thing you shouldn’t anticipate is any sort of discomfort. “Lymphatic drainage massages are never supposed to hurt. The whole purpose is to relax your muscles and if you feel pain, your muscles contract and the toxins go inside and the whole point is lost. You don’t need to feel pain in a massage to see the results.”

After your hour to hour and a half long treatment is done — feeling better from the inside out is bound to happen. “My girls say that I have good hands and that they feel lighter and happier after a session,'” Lanini explains.

“They also find that they sleep very well after a treatment and that the overall circulation in their bodies is better because the toxins in their body have been removed and feel like their bodies have been cleaned,” she continues.

“The before and after photos are not as important as the inside benefits. … You will see results after the first time, but you need to continue the treatment for the best results. … Some people come to me before a vacation or a party, but that’s only for one massage and it’s not a quick fix. In Brazil, people do them all year round,” she reveals.

To maintain your body’s tip-top shape and functionality, Lanini suggests clients come in to see her once a week, exercise in between, avoid sugary drinks and food and practice some self-care at home.

“After a massage, try not to drink alcohol or juice and avoid sugar for at least three hours. If you can wait one day, that’s even better, but three hours is enough for your body to take off everything and stay clean. … Exercise makes a difference too and I recommend ones that are low impact like pilates, yoga and [P.volve] because they stretch your muscles and work well with the massages. Other than that, I tell my clients to massage their faces with their hands every day and night for five minutes when applying their creams,” she adds.