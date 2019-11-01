



“I’ve definitely lost more weight and I’ve lost a lot of inches. I’ve become so much stronger. I feel it and I see it. And in fact, I just came from a fitting with the show and they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh Ally, you’re so teeny tiny. You’ve lost so much weight since you started!'” Brooke, who recently released her new song, “Higher,” with Matoma, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s such a good feeling because it just means that I’m getting stronger and becoming healthier. That’s the best thing.”

Not only does she love feeling healthy, the constant dance workouts have also really helped how Brooke looks at herself. “It’s really helped my confidence and the way that I stand and move and dance, and it is really awesome,” the “Lips Don’t Lie” singer shares. “It really boosts my confidence, so I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”

As for how much weight she’s lost, the Texas native says she’s down at least 7 lbs.

“Inches I’m not sure, but I can feel it. All my shorts don’t fit me anymore,” the X-Factor alum says. “It’s really a nice feeling!”

Brooke is also working on new music, with an album coming next year.

“I’ve been working nonstop also in the studio and I have some really amazing collaborations on the way and then, fans will definitely hear new music soon,” she tells Us. “I’m so excited because my new music is going to really highlight where I’m at today in my life and how I’m feeling. It’s incredible to be able to show that. I’ve come so far being in Fifth Harmony to now, I feel like a totally different person — especially being on Dancing With the Stars. So the new music’s really good. I’m reflecting that.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe