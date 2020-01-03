Britney Spears Posts Yoga Video Talks Keeping Things Bottled Up

In the Zone! Britney Spears took Instagram followers along on her yoga routine in a video she posted on Thursday, January 2, and she captioned the clip with a message about “learning to trust” while keeping things “bottled up.”

“Today, I’m outside, and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest,” the 38-year-old, dressed in a purple bikini, says in the video. “And I’m out here with my dogs, and we’re going to have a beautiful day.”

She elaborated in her caption. “In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga,” she wrote. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!”

Spears also said she enjoyed her time outdoors. “Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!!” she wrote. “I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️”

The “Toxic” singer went on: “I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!”

Spears had a climactic 2019 between custody developments regarding her two children, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, and changes in the conservator role of her father, Jamie Spears.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the pop star wants a more even custody split with the boys’ father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline. “Britney’s goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys,” the source said.

Federline, 41, sought an emergency restraining order against Jamie in August days after Jamie allegedly got into a physical altercation with Preston. Police later stated that no charges would be filed against Jamie, but a source previously told Us that his relationship with Britney has “completely fallen apart” since “his actions with her kids resulted in losing custody time with the kids.”

Jamie has been Britney’s conservator since 2008, and in May 2019, a source said Britney was “exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship” as the singer was ordered to undergo an independent expert evaluation. A conservator status hearing is scheduled for January 22, during which “findings of the probate investigator report will be discussed.”

Britney, who sought mental health treatment in April 2019, has been focusing on herself and embracing a “positive headspace” in recent months, according to an insider. “She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” the insider added. “Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”