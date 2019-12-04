R&R is her prerogative! Britney Spears enjoyed a day in the Florida sun on Sunday, December 1, spending time with boyfriend Sam Asghari at a Miami pool as the couple celebrated her 38th birthday, which fell on Monday, December 2.

Spears, clad in a bikini, relaxed on a floating pool chair in the water and then chatted with her 25-year-old beau, dressed in shorts and a polo, on chaise lounges poolside at The Edition Hotel.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the pop star and Asghari rented a private cabana where Spears talked about her desire to take a “break” from stardom.

“They were hanging out there and Britney was complaining to the hotel staff about the paparazzi and said sometimes she just wants a break and doesn’t want to be photographed,” the insider revealed on Wednesday, December 4. “She was low key in certain ways, she only had two security guards with her. … She was a very generous tipper. Sam was quiet while with her and let her take the lead. He seemed very happy to be there with her and was acting as though he was her ‘plus one’ and let her do the decision making.”

A source previously told Us that the pop star is embracing a “positive headspace” amid the continuing drama over her conservatorship and her time in a facility for treatment of her mental health issues earlier this year.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” the source said. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently. Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, or alone.”

Spears started dating Asghari in 2016 after he was cast in her “Slumber Party” music video. “Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid,” the source added. “He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”

Jamie Spears, her father, has been her conservator since 2008, watching over several aspects of her life after her breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline. Jamie temporarily relinquished control to care manager Jodi Montgomery due to “personal health reasons” — following the ruptured colon he suffered in November 2018 — but a court hearing on September 18 determined he will remain in the role.

Additionally, Federline — who shares sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with the singer — was granted an emergency restraining order against Jamie in August following an altercation between Jamie and Preston. But an investigation into possible child abuse ended in September without Jamie being charged.

Amid the upheaval, Spears is taking time out of her career to focus on her wellbeing. “She isn’t making any new music at the moment and there are no immediate plans to reschedule her Domination residency,” the first source claimed.

Scroll down for more details of Spears’ life and her Miami getaway with Asghari.