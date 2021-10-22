Working on her fitness! Britney Spears couldn’t help but gush over her recent weight loss, appreciating the fact that she “finally” has defined ab muscles.

“Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs 😳 !!!!,” the “Circus” singer, 39, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, October 21, as she danced to Bush’s “Glycerine” track. “It’s nice to finally see some results!!!!”

In the social media footage, the Louisiana native danced around her living room to the song, which she noted was her “favorite song in high school.” As she twirled around and smiled, the “Lucky” songstress sported a dark red crop top and a pair of white shorts.

Spears also recalled another fond memory that listening to the track stirred up, “A little secret for ya … @gwenstefani invited me over one day to swim 👙 at her house and me and Gavin [Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband] from Bush swam together … literally the coolest moment of my life 🤩😂🤣 !!!!”

The “Toxic” performer previously opened up about embracing her body, no matter her size.

“It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs 🦵🏻 first … then my stomach … then my face 🙆🏼‍♀️ … and that’s when I know I’ve actually lost weight !!!!” the pop star wrote via Instagram in August. “When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️.”

She added in her post, “In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!! I have a couple of throwback dances 💃🏼 from this summer where I looked heavier but it’s weird cause I think I was happier !!!! Oh well … sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know 😂😂😂🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL ☀️ !!!!!”

Earlier this year, the Crossroads star noted her body changed while posting another dancing video via Instagram, admitting that her last post like this “was from months ago,” before explaining, “Hence why my body looks a little different in this new video” and discussing her diet plan.

“No. … I didn’t follow through with the ice cream diet 😂🍦” Spears wrote in February. “I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos 🙈🤣 !!!!!! On a positive note … my body does feel way better now 💪 !!!!!”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum’s jubilant reaction over her recent weight loss came one month after her latest legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship case. In September, a judge approved her petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his 13-year position as the conservator of her estate.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship,” the 69-year-old’s attorney said in a statement at the time. “This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

Back in June, the “Lucky” artist broke her silence about her father’s position during a court hearing, telling the court that she believed Jamie should be terminated while touching on her emotions and mental health.

“I thought I just maybe I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it,” she revealed. “But now I’m telling you the truth. OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”