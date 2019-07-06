Getting after it … sort of! Chrissy Teigen got her sweat on during a vacation workout and had a little fun joking about her skills.

“So embarrassing !!!!!!!” the model, 33, captioned a Saturday, July 6, Instagram video of herself lifting a kettlebell and squatting while on a boat. “Just trying to work out !!!!!!!!!” Teigen wore a black-and-white polka-dot one-piece swimsuit in the clip.

She added in the comments section: “LIL BOOTY CLUB sign up below!!!!!”

Teigen and husband John Legend have been enjoying a getaway to Portofino, Italy, with daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 13 months.

The Cravings author is not one to simply lounge around while on a trip. She revealed during the Popsugar Play/Ground event in June that she and pal Jen Atkin once filmed a Naked and Afraid spoof during a vacation. However, her manager shot down the idea of making the video available for public consumption.

Teigen also addressed her willingness to open up her life to her followers. “I go for it and never regret it — usually,” she insisted. “I delete posts, but years after. It’s almost worse when [fans] send me screengrabs and say, ‘You’re a pu–y, you deleted that.’ I’ve been on Twitter for 10 years now. … I usually just post words. I’m still learning stories.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost sometimes relies on Legend, 40, for advice before she uploads more intimate content — such as her nude pregnancy pic, which she shared on Mother’s Day. “I asked him with that one because I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get crap for this?’” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I don’t necessarily really care, but I don’t want people to think this is gross or inappropriate or something. Especially these days, I don’t like to cause a stir as much as I might have used to. My mental health is more important.”

