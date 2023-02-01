Christina Haack Starts 'Brutal' Parasite Cleanse for 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria

Getting her groove back. Christina Hall (née Haack) gave fans a health update after undergoing another round of tests to detect any internal imbalances.

“I’ve been on a mission to get to the bottom of what’s going on,” Hall, 39, said via an Instagram Story video posted on Monday, January 30. “I did an expensive and super extensive panel and I got all my results back.”

The Christina on the Coast star — who shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex-spouse Ant Anstead — explained that her most recent test checked for “100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias.”

Hall learned that her “highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, like sibo, and also parasites.”

While the gut bacteria and parasites were her “biggest conditions,” according to the test, the HGTV star reminded her followers that she also has a “little bit of heavy metals going on” inside her body.

To remedy the situation, the Christina in the Country host explained that she is on a “parasite cleanse” that is unpleasant. “I heard it gets worse before it gets better,” she said. “It’s pretty brutal but I’m hoping at the end I feel good.”

In a second Instagram Story clip, Hall shared links to the lab’s website and revealed that she “did all of it” when it comes to the tests offered. She noted that the detox she is currently doing has begun to run its course.

“I can definitely feel it working,” the Flip or Flop alum added on Monday.

Over the years, Hall has been vocal about her health struggles, including unexplained “extreme stomach pain” which she said in October 2021 has plagued her since 2016.

“It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” the reality star explained at the time via social media.

The following year, the interior designer detailed feeling “super exhausted lately” in a December 2022 Instagram Story. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related,” she wrote.

Hall revealed that her symptoms at the time included “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”

Later that month, the Wellness Remodel author, who married Joshua Hall in 2022, shared via social media that she’d tested positive for mercury and lead poisoning.

Christina attributed the 2022 diagnosis to “all the gross houses I’ve been in (all the bad flips)” throughout her career. The problem was detected using biofeedback machine which analyzes the body’s “electric reactivity patterns.”

To counteract the mercury and lead issues, the California native said she would undergo a detox plan with herbs and IVs. She continued the treatment in January, according to one of her Instagram Stories. Hall has since started going into hyperbaric chambers and “eating super clean.”

In addition to dealing with her medical woes, Christina was stuck in a messy custody battle with Anstead, 43, over their toddler from April 2022 to November of that year. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2021, agreed to 50/50 custody and alternating holidays ahead of their scheduled court date in early 2023.