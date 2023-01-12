On the mend! Christina Hall (née Haack) is already feeling “75 percent better” after her mercury and lead poisoning scare late last year.

“I’m just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean,” the Christina in the Country personality, 39, told E! News in an interview published Thursday, January 12. “I’m doing supplement detox and there’s a local wellness place nearby where I’ve been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs.”

Hall — who married Joshua Hall in April 2022 — revealed that December that she had undergone testing at an alternative wellness and medical facility in Newport Beach, California, after health concerns. The results concluded that Christina had “energetic imbalances” that were seemingly caused by renovating moldy homes.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (all the bad flips),” the Flip or Flop alum wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, noting she planned to start a detox the “small intestine bacteria overgrowth” from her system using various herbs and IVs.

Christina — who shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, with former spouse Ant Anstead — has been vocal about her health challenges in hopes that it helps others with similar struggles.

“If people aren’t feeling well, take a look at your diet or what you’re putting into your body or lack of exercise,” she told E! News. “It’s hard to show up and work hard or be a great parent or feel present when you don’t feel great.”

In addition to her mercury and lead poisoning diagnosis, Christina has also been candid about experiencing chronic pain.

“I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back [confounded face emoji].”

She added at the time: “With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare-ups and my biggest thing I’ve [noticed] being affected is my digestion/gut health. Basically, if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation.”

The HGTV personality, who overhauled her diet after her 2022 challenges, was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, which is an autoimmune condition.

“I have Hashimoto thyroid disease and PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], as well as skin flare-ups when I eat certain foods,” the Wellness Remodel author said via Instagram Live in January 2020. “After babies, those of us with autoimmune issues — our bodies go into shock [and it’s] so important to stay on top of it.”