Sharna Burgess has a fitness motto: “It’s all about the booty,” she tells Us. “It is very important. You want to keep it toned, you want to keep it lifted.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 33, designed an easy butt workout for Us that you can do anywhere with no equipment. Even better, it’s a Tabata workout — four moves on each side for four minutes, adding up to a total of eight high-intensity minutes.

“I’m a big fan of Tabata because you get so much work done so quickly and you don’t even realize it,” she says of the exercise method, which consists of 20 seconds of intense effort followed by 10 seconds of rest. “You’re sticking to a schedule, you can’t mosey about. You’re in and you’re out in eight minutes with this one.”

The fitness routine she takes Us through consists of four moves: rainbow leg lifts, fire hydrants, flex foot lifts and flex leg pulses. To complete the circuit, do each move for 20 seconds on the right side, rest for 10 seconds, do 20 seconds on the left side, then rest for 10 seconds before moving onto the next exercise.

To ensure your form is right for this exercise, which takes place on the floor on all fours, the Australian dancer — who recently revealed she no longer talks to some of her former DWTS partners — has a few handy tips: As your go through the movements, “what you want to remember is to keep your core engaged,” she says. “This isn’t just booty, this is essentially all over your body as well. You’re engaging your shoulders, you’re keeping yourself supported. Don’t let everything hunch and sink.”

Since there’s no equipment, you can perform the moves at home or while traveling. “You can do this every day,” says Burgess — even if you’re in the gym. “Sometimes you walk into a gym and you just don’t know what to do for a workout!” she notes.

Watch the video above to see the full workout, and visit shop.sharnaburgess.com for more toning and cardio dance routines.

