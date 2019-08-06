



Denise Richards now knows just how dedicated her fan base is. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to thank viewers who noticed that her thyroid appeared to be enlarged and let her know.

“A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged,” she wrote. “You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out … I thank all of you who sent me messages.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an enlarged thyroid, which is also called a goiter, can be a sign of Graves’ Disease, Hashimoto’s Disease or thyroid cancer, among many other possibilities. The most common cause worldwide is an iodine deficiency, although that is less prevalent in the U.S. While it’s often symptom-free, an enlarged garter can also result in coughing or difficulty swallowing or breathing.

Richards, 48, chalked up her swollen thyroid to eating more gluten than she should (though research doesn’t necessarily support that theory). “It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed,” the Wild Things actress wrote. “I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is.” She ended her message with the hashtag #selfcare.

The mom of three told Us in 2014 that she had eliminated meat from her diet. “I’ve been a vegetarian for quite a few years,” she noted, adding that she was dedicated to Pilates and circuit training. “My sister and I look thinner when we don’t work out because it’s skinny fat,” she shared. “I hate it!”

She also copped to a pretzel eating habit. “I snack on nuts, fruits, cut-up vegetables, cheese, and I’ll make homemade soup and put it in a Thermos and carry that as well,” the RHOBH star has told Us. “And I eat a lot of pretzels, which, you know, most people are like, ‘That’s not very good,’ but I eat them. Those are like my crunchy little salty snacks that I have.”

