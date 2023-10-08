Witney Carson is closing in on her fitness goal four months postpartum.

“Getting closer to my goal!” she wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 7, sporting taupe biker shorts and a brown short sleeve crop top. “4 months PP,” she added, with a flexed bicep emoji.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 29, welcomed son Jet in May with husband Carson McAllister. (The pair also share son Leo, 2.)

“Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy,” Carson wrote at the time. “He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy.”

Related: Celeb Moms Debut Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth Celebrity moms are becoming more and more open about their pregnancies — and have started sharing their postpartum bodies on social media. “So amazing what we [mothers] can do,” Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie in February 2019 after welcoming her first baby. “I’ve never felt so much respect and love […]

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant has been candid about her postpartum body in the past. Nearly two weeks after welcoming Leo in 2021, Carson shared a picture holding her son to Instagram and opened up about her healing journey.

“Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper,” she wrote. “Healing from birth is no joke. … So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world.”

Carson announced in August that she would not be returning for season 32 of DWTS, citing distance and family as the reasons why. It was a decision, she said, that was not taken “lightly.”

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she shared via TikTok. “Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now.”

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Left and Why Dancing With the Stars has found plenty of success since its debut in 2005. Over the years, the ABC dancing competition has launched the careers of many new pros and has said goodbye to a few OGs along the way. Julianne Hough, who competed from seasons 4 to season 8, announced in 2009 that she […]

But Carson said she’s not ready to close the door on that chapter of her life just yet.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I love dance, that is my passion, so this was definitely a hard decision,” she said. “But I will be rooting for everybody on the show, I cannot wait to watch. I’m so excited. I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not goodbye. But for now, we will be their No. 1 cheerleader watching. Love you guys.”

In 2014, Carson took home the mirrorball trophy — recently renamed as the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy in honor of the late judge — with partner Alfonso Ribeiro who was announced as the co-host of the show in July 2022.