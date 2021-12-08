Feeling better! Iman Shumpert gave an update on his wife Teyana Taylor’s health after she was hospitalized last month.

“She’s fine. It is one of those things where an artist is on tour overworking herself,” the 31-year-old athlete exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 7, while attending the People’s Choice Awards. “[She] wanted the show to be better and probably stayed for rehearsal a little too long. Didn’t get the rest and had to pay for it with some dehydration.”

The Brooklyn Nets player, who married Taylor, 30, in 2016, explained that she just “overdid it” and felt like she had some sort of “sickness,” which is why she took the proper precautions before getting back on tour.

Shumpert noted that the “Bare Wit Me” singer got tested and “all the protocols were checked” before she returned to the stage.

“She wanted to make it work, but she also didn’t want to put anybody in danger because she just wasn’t feeling herself,” he told Us. “She got her IVs, guys. She’s good, I promise.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion revealed that the actress is still working even though her tour is over.

“She’s at Art Basel in Miami right now doing some events, making her rounds,” the basketball player said, explaining why he was at the awards show solo. “She’s doing great guys, I promise. She’s smiling.”

Last month, Taylor was set to perform at a concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut, but was forced to cancel after her body “shut down” on her. After being rushed to the hospital on November 27, the “Maybe” singer gave fans an update from her hospital bed.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos and prayers,” she wrote via Instagram on November 28.

The New York native, who shares son Iman Jr., 5, and daughter Rue, 15 months, with Shumpert, apologized for having to miss her show, explaining that her body appeared to be exhausted from her nonstop performances.

“I’ve been leaving it all on the stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night,” she continued. “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago.”

The Coming 2 America actress didn’t go into detail about her exact diagnosis, but she did reveal that her body “low key betrayed” her while she was trying to make it on stage.

“Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s–t but still got on that stage and bodied it,” she explained, before urging fans to “listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down … in the ER.”

Taylor’s hospitalization came one week after Shumpert won season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. The musician previously told Us exclusively how being apart from her husband while he was competing on the ABC series made them stronger as a couple.

“I think once you see one another, that I miss you sex is the best so I think that is the spark, like, not being up on each other all day,” she said in October, noting it keeps things “spicy” between them.

The Hit the Floor alum added: “So it’s just like you are admiring one another like, ‘Damn, you’re doing your thing, you’re doing your thing.’ Let me be doing this for our kids, so when we see each other, it’s nothing but love and just comfort and spice.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson